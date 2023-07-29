A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
More than 100 trans men enter beauty pageant after trans women ban

Campaign went viral online

Published July 29, 2023 at 4:46pm
Published July 29, 2023 at 4:46pm
(BREITBART) – Over 100 trans men, women who identify as men, have entered the Miss Italy pageant in protest against the competition banning trans women from entry.

Earlier this month, Miss Netherlands awarded the title to Rikki Valerie Kollé, a transgender, which then prompted the Miss Italy official organizer, Patrizia Mirigliani, to say that transgenders would not be allowed to compete in that country’s competition.

“Lately, beauty contests have been trying to make the news using strategies that I think are a bit absurd,” Mirigliani told an Italian radio station.

Read the full story ›

