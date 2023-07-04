A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World
1,000 buildings burned, 5,600 vehicles destroyed, 3,300 arrests in 1st week of France riots

Public transport has been shut down every night

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 3, 2023 at 9:25pm
Protests erupt in France after deadly police shooting (Video screenshot)

(BREITBART) -- The huge extent of damage and vandalism caused in nearly a week of nightly riots in France has been dramatically underlined with a summary of recorded burnings so far, with the toll running to thousands of vehicles and buildings.

Ministry of the Interior figures taking account of damage to people and property during the now six nights of riots triggered by the shooting death by a police officer of an Algerian heritage teenager in a Paris suburb at a traffic stop reveals there have been 5,662 vehicle fires so far, reports Le Parisien.

The widespread destruction of vehicles, which as images recorded in the areas of unrest in France attest, include not just private cars but also trucks and buses. Trams have also been targeted by vandals. In one widely-reported case, a large truck was stolen by looters to ram down the doors of a mall to gain access to the merchandise inside. There were 1,919 vehicle fires on Thursday night alone.

Read the full story ›

