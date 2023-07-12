12 revelations about the Bidens and Deep State

Did you watch the testimony of the two whistleblowers to Congress on Tuesday, July 18? Or did you only get the summary spin from mainstream media? These are the standout issues:

1. Hunter and other Bidens received millions upon millions of unreported dollars from foreign countries and foreign companies (at least $30 million by my calculation), which included income from Burisma ($6.5 million) when Joe Biden, as vice president, had the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma fired.

2. The whistleblowers were stopped from investigating the information on Hunter's laptop and were denied any additional access to it. They were denied ability to interview associates named on the laptop.

3. The Justice Department under Biden "hamstrung" investigations into nefarious activities by the Bidens. The investigators were told to stand down by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leslie Wolfe. They were denied search warrants to enter the Biden residences to obtain evidence.

4. The DOJ attorneys in D.C. and California under Garland refused to prosecute the multiple felonies requested by the IRS.

5. Much of the unreported income for Hunter from 2014 to 2018 was "earned" as an agent for foreign countries and foreign companies, without Hunter registering as a foreign agent. This was the same offense that sent Paul Manafort to jail, yet no U.S. Attorney filed any indictments against Hunter for not registering as a foreign agent (a felony).

6. The income taxes not paid by Hunter amounted to more than a million dollars, which the IRS is not recovering as part of the special deal for the first son.

7. Some of the income received by Hunter involved suspected human trafficking, which was/is not being investigated by the DOJ.

8. As per the Hunter laptop (which 51 intelligence officers falsely claimed to be Russian disinformation just before the 2020 election), the "Big Guy" got a portion of the revenues that were received by Hunter and his companies. The FBI knew in November 2019, a year before the 2020 election, that the Hunter laptop was real and that the information on it was real.

9. The whistleblowers were ordered not to investigate or pursue anything concerning the "Big Guy," aka Joe Biden. They were denied ability to interview Rob Walker, partner to Hunter, about emails concerning "Dad," "the Big Guy," "my father … sitting here with me" and tax deductions on Hunter company tax returns for hotel rooms for Joe Biden.

10. Garland's U.S. Attorneys allowed the statute of limitations to lapse deliberately on several issues, even though the IRS continually requested that they take action before the time limits had lapsed.

11. The U.S. Attorney for Delaware, David Weiss, appointed by Trump, originally wrote a letter that said that he was given total authority by Garland to prosecute this case as he saw fit. Then he told his staff, which included the two whistleblowers, in a meeting just a month later that he could no longer prosecute it as he wished.

12. Democrats had no defense against the whistleblowers' allegations. Instead, they continually tried to divert attention to the indictments against Donald Trump and actions by Trump family members. Democrats asked very few questions about this case, but only pontificated about Trump and about the plight of blacks because of the double standard in our judicial system (trying to make this about race again).

The big shock of all the information from the hearing is that one of the whistleblowers, Joseph Ziegler, stated that he is a gay Democrat, who said that he came forward because he can no longer tolerate what is happening in our judicial system.

Again: One of the whistleblowers, Zeigler, is a gay Democrat. He said that he started looking into Hunter when his name popped up in a different investigation about sex and human trafficking. Ziegler specifically stated that he was stopped by his superiors from investigating anything concerning Hunter that could be linked to Joe Biden.

Pretend for a moment, that these two whistleblowers were discussing activities of Trump and/or his family members. What would the media and Democrats be saying and doing? This case is an incredible exposure of how the deep state works, about its inherent bias, about its abuse of power. The deep state is being exposed.

Joe Biden should be scared.

