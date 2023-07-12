A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
12 times the Biden White House colluded with Big Tech to throttle free speech

Democrats dismiss evidence as 'conspiracy theory'

By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2023
(Unsplash)

(THE FEDERALIST) – A preliminary injunction issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty explicitly prohibits the White House and several federal agencies from violating the First Amendment by directing social media companies to censor Americans.

Up to and even after the injunction’s release, Democrats have insisted that any suggestion the federal government is colluding with Big Tech to censor conservatives (or pretty much any information inconvenient to the current administration) is a “conspiracy” theory. However, in his injunction, Judge Doughty cited shocking evidence that the deep state’s collusion with Big Tech is very much real. Here are 12 of the dozens of damning instances cited by the judge that demonstrate the severity of our government’s illegal partnership with Big Tech.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
