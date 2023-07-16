16 charged with felonies for signing letters claiming Trump won in 2020

In the few weeks after the 2020 presidential election, the nation was in turmoil.

A doddering septuagenarian who seldom left his Delaware luxury home reportedly had gotten more than 81 million votes – more than any other president before and a number that left the popular Barack Obama in the dust.

Republicans protested, filed court cases and more.

This, of course, was even before all the details about how Mark Zuckerberg handed out $400 million plus like candy to local elections officials to "help" them with the election. They often spent it on recruiting voters from Democrat districts.

Further, there were those FBI instructions, a move described by critics as a clear interference in the election, to social and legacy media companies to suppress the accurate reporting that had just come out regarding the scandalous international business dealings of the Biden family.

Those remain under investigation even today, with allegations that Joe and Hunter Biden each took $5 million bribes to either provide access to Joe Biden or change U.S. policy, and tens of millions more was delivered to other Biden family members from foreign interests.

A subsequent polling regarding the 2020 vote revealed that election interference likely handed the White House to Joe Biden.

In that tumultuous time, a handful of Republicans in Michigan declared they should be the state's electors to the Electoral College, and filed their paperwork.

Now Democrat prosecutors in the state have charged them each with multiple felonies.

The Washington Examiner reports Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a dedicated advocate for leftist ideologies, has filed cases against 16 people "for signing certificates claiming that former President Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2020."

The counts include forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, and election law forgery, and they carry long jail terms.

Nessel said she charged Kathleen Berden, William Choate, Amy Marie Facchinello, Clifford Frost Jr., Stanley Grot, John Haggard, Mariann McQuater Henry, Timothy King, Michele Goder Lundgren, Meshawn Maddock, James Robbins Renner, Mayra Adela Rodriguez, Rose Rook, Marian Sheridan, Kenneth Thompson, and Kent Vanderwood.

Nessel claims the group "conspired" to "falsely make, alter, forge, or counterfeit a public record, with the intent to injure or defraud."

The report explained, "According to the attorney general's office, the fake electors allegedly met covertly in the basement of the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14 and signed their names to several certificates that stated they were the 'duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan.'"

Nessel alleges those "false documents" then were given to the U.S. Senate and National Archives.

Nessel's claim is that they had "no legal authority" because every "serious" challenge to the election results was "denied, dismissed, or otherwise rejected."

The AG said, "There was no legitimate legal avenue or plausible use of such a document or an alternative slate of electors."

Michigan, in fact, was one of about seven battleground states in which alternate electors actually may have been called on, should various challenges regarding illegal vote-gathering, improper counting, vote suppression and more be upheld.

Joe Biden ended up being declared the national winner, but by only a handful of votes in a few states.

The Examiner also noted that similar charges could be created in those other battleground states, like Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia.

The report said special counsel Jack Smith, who is accusing Donald Trump in cases apparently involving government documents and the January 6, 2021, events at the Capitol, has had his office in touch with those other states.

Smith is pursuing felonies against Trump over the documents, even though he and other federal prosecutors have failed to bring similar cases against Mike Pence and Joe Biden, who also had classified government documents in their possession – in Biden's case in a stack of boxes in an unsecured garage.

Smith's case against Trump over January 6 remains unclear, as the only word has been from Trump, who confirmed he got a letter from Smith ordering him to report to a grand jury on the issue.

