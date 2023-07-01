A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

1st genetic clue why some people do not get sick from COVID

At least 20 percent were asymptomatic

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 21, 2023 at 2:53pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BARRON) – People who have a particular genetic variant are twice as likely to never get sick when they contract Covid-19, researchers said on Wednesday, offering the first potential explanation for the lucky group dubbed the "super dodgers".

Those who have two copies of the variant are eight times more likely to never get any symptoms from Covid, according to the study in the journal Nature.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Previous research has suggested that at least 20 percent of the millions of Covid infections during the pandemic were asymptomatic.

TRENDING: Ukraine and Tucker's character attacks

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pakistan's 'Trump' speaks about Deep State plot to destroy him
Biden admin proposes new rule to jack up prices for oil and gas leases
City reports syphilis outbreak amid 'limited supply' of penicillin drug
Major medical journal links 'structural racism' to mass shootings
1st genetic clue why some people do not get sick from COVID
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×