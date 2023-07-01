1st genetic clue why some people do not get sick from COVID

(BARRON) – People who have a particular genetic variant are twice as likely to never get sick when they contract Covid-19, researchers said on Wednesday, offering the first potential explanation for the lucky group dubbed the "super dodgers".

Those who have two copies of the variant are eight times more likely to never get any symptoms from Covid, according to the study in the journal Nature.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Previous research has suggested that at least 20 percent of the millions of Covid infections during the pandemic were asymptomatic.

TRENDING: Ukraine and Tucker's character attacks

Read the full story ›