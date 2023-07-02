2 detransitioners sue doctors over medical interventions

(DAILY WIRE) – Prisha Mosley and Soren Aldaco, two young women who were medically transitioned as teenagers and have since detransitioned, are suing their doctors, alleging that the defendants’ medical interventions caused irreversible damage to their bodies.

North Carolina woman Prisha Mosley, who was just 16 years old when she was first put on a path to medically transition to male, says in a lawsuit that healthcare professionals lied to her, both by telling her she could become a boy and “grow a penis,” and by withholding critical information about permanent damage from such treatments.

Mosley, now 25, was given testosterone injections and underwent a double mastectomy as part of her transition when she was a teenager. She now has a deep voice, facial hair, a damaged vagina and chest, and doesn’t know if she’ll ever be able to have children.

Read the full story ›