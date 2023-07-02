A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

After 2 fighting eagles got stuck together, deputies separated them

Ensnarled by both their wings and talons

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2023 at 12:49pm
(Image by Anrita1705 from Pixabay)

(MY NORTHWEST) – Two scrappy eagles are free to resume their apparent long-running dispute after quick-thinking deputies helped separate the brawling pair that had become entangled with each other in a Minnesota lake.

Cass County deputies John Murray and Todd Wolter were on Leech Lake Monday when they found two adult eagles struggling in the water, ensnarled by both their wings and talons.

“We were just patrolling the lake and saw them flopping in the water,” Wolter said. The deputies used a pole to disconnect the massive, angry birds. Eventually, they separated and made their way to shore.

Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
