The '2000 Mules' team has been jailed, vilified, sued, slandered

Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, the heart of the heroic True the Vote team, worked diligently and directly with the FBI on their breakthrough film, “2000 Mules.” They handed the FBI in 2021 two copies of the geospatial data documenting, as their film description puts it, “widespread, coordinated and deliberate voter fraud in the 2020 election, sufficient to change the overall outcome.” But they were told the feds couldn’t make this evidence an “investigative priority” because there was no “financial nexus” sufficient to spend resources.

Of course, the FBI’s top leadership was already in bed with Joe Biden, so no great surprise there.

Therefore, in the spring of 2021, they turned to Byron Tau, the geospatial expert reporter for the Wall Street Journal. They already had a petabyte of data and surveillance video in the bag. But the Rupert Murdoch-owned company declined, despite True the Vote’s having spent in excess of $2 million on data and analysis.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Yet True the Vote is carrying on with a <a href=https://www.truethevote.org/>new website,</a> making available the open intelligence for citizen research, truth seekers, journalists and patriots … and their newest movie. But they are very worried.

TRENDING: Why the elites hate, fear and endlessly persecute Donald J. Trump

Though the Murdoch properties, including Fox News, have been conspicuously silent on “2000 Mules” until now, a hit piece was just published, presumably to cause maximum damage to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Here’s what the Wall Street Journal wrote in an article headlined “‘2000 Mules’ but No Evidence”:

“This month Georgia officials sued the group for ignoring a subpoena for substantiation of its claims,” the Journal said. “True the Vote submitted a complaint in 2021 about ballot trafficking in Georgia. In April 2022, the State Election Board issued a subpoena for, to pick one thing, ‘the identities of the ten hubs in Atlanta that you allege participated in a ballot harvesting scheme.’

“Shouldn’t they be eager to comply?” asked the newspaper. “Instead, after the subpoena arrived, True the Vote asked to withdraw its complaint. The state board declined, given the gravity of the allegations, and now it’s telling a judge the subpoena is being flouted: ‘True the Vote continues to indifferently vacillate between statements of assured compliance and blanket refusal.’”

Engelbrecht called the article “end-to-end inaccurate.” She’s being polite as always.

Her group is being accused of engaging in a war with the FBI and the states of Georgia and Arizona. Reginald “Reggie” Grigsby, chief special agent in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, wrote that True the Vote publicly asserted “they had provided us with the information – to include a hard drive.” But he called this “patently false,” and further threatened that “further review of its financials may be warranted.” That has never scared True the Vote.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The group and Dinesh D’Souza, the documentary filmmaker who also narrates “2000 Mules,” are likewise being sued for defamation.

By any standard, True the Vote and Engelbrecht and Phillips are among the fiercest fighters for election integrity in the nation. “2000 Mules” was one of the most courageous film projects ever to be met with a wall of silence and censorship in the history of America.

But the battle is far from over.

They have not been cowed by lawsuits, intimidated by imprisonment or threatened by bigger players. They are about to come out with another movie in the spirit of “2000 Mules,” and they will not be deterred.

Just like a David-and-Goliath struggle, never count them down or out. They’ll take whatever slings and arrows come their way. We need people like Engelbrecht and Phillips now more than ever. I’m encouraged by their strength and perseverance. “No evidence” my ass. We’re winning because the truth is on our side.

I stand with them in the Lord. Praise them both and their entire team!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!