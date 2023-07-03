3 back-to-school basics to teach our youth

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

A national poll revealed that millennials and Gen Z, who comprise more than half our population, say they're "not proud to be an American" (Social Construct); 52-36% of the former and 16% of the latter registered this shocking statement.

Progressive left-wing activists have infiltrated and influenced our culture, social, religious and academic institutions. Propagandizing impressionable youth with narratives about "systemic racism … white supremacy … MAGA right-wingers … LGBTQ … Black Lives Matter, Critical Race Theory, deception plus distortions about "evil slave-owning Founding Fathers and colonial exploiters of Native Americans" have shaped their thinking and distorted historical facts.

Our young people are not taught Civics in the classroom anymore, and plummeting test scores show the collapse of public education in America. We must recognize that the basics don't come by osmosis!

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Take one guess who Hillary blames for America's summer heat wave

As conservative, patriotic parents and politicians work for reforms – whether in public schools, homeschools or other alternatives – let's "instruct our children in the way they should go" (Proverbs 22:6). Here are three essentials to cover so our youth are once again proud to be Americans embracing our national motto "In God We Trust."

1. Our Founding and Foundation

When the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620, they were fleeing religious persecution in England and Holland. Governor William Bradford led the 120 to a new land where they could live out their Christian faith authentically: "The eyes of all people are upon us. So that if we shall deal falsely with our God in this work we have undertaken, and so cause Him to withdraw His present help from us, we shall be made a story and a byword through the world."

Shortly thereafter, Governor John Winthrop came with his flock embracing the ideal of a Christian people who would be a "shining city on the hill." Their covenant pledge was obey the Bible and spread the Gospel.

Judeo-Christian foundations were the centerpiece of this "new world," which grew to 2 and a half million colonists by 1776. The Declaration of Independence was signed, launching war with England to secure liberty based on religion and morality. They knew that everything would come apart unless they remained a virtuous people.

Regarding the "wall of separation between church and state," our leaders were clear:

The Constitution was designed to give us freedom of religion, not freedom from religion.

The "wall" reference (from a letter by Thomas Jefferson) meant government would not interfere with religion or deny people's right to freely exercise their religion.

A few years after our Constitution was approved after much prayer, President John Adams said unequivocally, "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is holy inadequate to the government of any other."

2. Perseverance Amidst Prosperity

Fighting with Native Americans, slavery and the national nightmare of the Civil War to end it (nearly 700,000 whites died in the cause), along with civil rights violations, were regretful flaws in our journey to form "a more perfect union."

To be patriotic and truly love America means acknowledging both the good and the bad simultaneously. Our faith teaches us to learn painful lessons, forgive and be merciful as God commands.

President Lincoln captured this redemptive attitude when he spoke to a divided nation at his inauguration in 1861: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. ..."

As America recovered, she prospered amazingly, yet progress and pride brought peril. In the decade of the '60s, we veered off course, departing from God and His ways.

The shocking assassinations of JFK, RFK and MLK Jr. jolted the nation. Time magazine called 1968 "a knife blade that severed past from future." Casting off restraints, a spirit of rebelliousness launched the gay, feminist and Black Power movements, the Sexual Revolution and the Drug Counterculture.

Culture morphed as the meltdown brought inner-city riots and violence, pornography, AIDS, climbing rates of sexually transmitted diseases, drug-saturated rock festivals, abortion-on-demand, liberalized divorce laws, profanity and nudity in films plus skyrocketing out-of-wedlock births.

Judeo-Christian principles of morality and common sense that served as the underpinnings of our nation for almost four centuries, were discarded as "outmoded," wreaking havoc on our society. In time the gates were flung open for the LGBTQ agenda celebrating gay "marriage," transgenderism and propagandizing our children.

Barack Obama ran as a "Christian" and staunch supporter of traditional marriage until elected, then "flipped" to endorse it and the LGBTQ radical agenda. He pushed his "fundamental transformation of America" and Joe Biden went deeper, wholeheartedly embracing the radical extremism of the "Progressives." Morality declined; and what followed was lawlessness, reckless spending, entitlements, disrespect for law enforcement, a weakened military, skyrocketing national debt, illegal immigration and corruption in government, criminal justice and the media.

3. Awakening and Appeal to the Almighty

It's been said, "The darkest time precedes the greatest revival."

As a 46-year board member of Intercessors for America national prayer ministry, I labor with our team and millions of patriotic intercessors in our nation praying for God's merciful intervention and another spiritual awakening. It's happened two other times in our history!

Our core verse has been 2 Chronicles 7:14, "If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land." Today we must highlight the condition of "turning from sin" because America is under God's judgment!

We must repent, turn back to God, proclaim the Gospel and uphold biblical truth. We must teach this to our young people before time runs out.

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Pence says, "We as conservatives have an opportunity that only comes around every few generations, or maybe just once in a lifetime … this is our time. The other side is not sitting idle, but their allies in the media are more than willing to amplify their defense of the failed status quo every single day. Make your voices heard in town halls with your family and your friends, on the internet and social media, and all those places where common-sense conservative messages are most desperately needed, because this is our time. We've got to mobilize. We've got to march forward, as if it's the most important time in our history."

Here's the Deal: We must teach the truth not only to Christians and non-Christians but to our youth. "After that whole generation had been gathered to their ancestors, another generation grew up who knew neither the Lord nor what He had done" (Judges 2:10). Heaven forbid!

Revivalist Leonard Ravenhill used to say, "The opportunity of a lifetime must be seized in the lifetime of that opportunity." "Look! I have set before you an open door, and no one can shut it" (Revelation 3:8). As school starts, let's make sure our children know these essentials.

(Note: the "Bullseye Challenge" is available to equip them. 30 FREE 4-minute videos on YouTube is my gift resource to help you.)

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!