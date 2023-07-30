A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyTHE PRICE IS FRIGHT
30-year fixed mortgage rate soars to 7.22%

Leapt higher following much stronger-than-expected employment report

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:07pm
(CNBC) – The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.22% on Thursday, according to Mortgage News Daily. That’s the highest point since early November.

Mortgage rates follow loosely the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which leapt higher following a much stronger-than-expected employment report from ADP.

Rates had already begun rising last week, following signals from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank may continue raising interest rates following a pause in June.

WND News Services
