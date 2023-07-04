4 images reveal how Congress is committing an $11 billion fraud

(DAILY SIGNAL) -- Perhaps the single biggest legislative fight this year has been over federal spending.

There’s a good reason for that: The national debt is now an eye-popping $32.5 trillion (roughly $250,000 per household), and out-of-control deficit spending is one of the main reasons why families are struggling with inflation.

In May, Congress passed a bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for reforms that would supposedly reduce spending levels.

Some parts of the deal were good, but as we learn more about the details of the package, it looks more and more like a raw deal for current and future taxpayers.

