4 images reveal how Congress is committing an $11 billion fraud

(DAILY SIGNAL) -- Perhaps the single biggest legislative fight this year has been over federal spending.
There’s a good reason for that: The national debt is now an eye-popping $32.5 trillion (roughly $250,000 per household), and out-of-control deficit spending is one of the main reasons why families are struggling with inflation.
In May, Congress passed a bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for reforms that would supposedly reduce spending levels.
Advertisement - story continues below
Some parts of the deal were good, but as we learn more about the details of the package, it looks more and more like a raw deal for current and future taxpayers.