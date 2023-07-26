A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
President of major Central American nation declares state of emergency, curfews amid violent clashes

Comes on the back of prison riots

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2023 at 6:14pm
State of emergency declared in Ecuador after violent clashes (video screenshot)

(NBC NEWS) – Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on Monday declared a state of emergency and night curfews in three coastal provinces, amid a wave of violence over the weekend in the Andean country that left at least eight people dead.

Lasso declared the state of emergency in the provinces of Manabi and Los Rios and in the city of Duran, near Guayaquil, after Agustin Intriago, the mayor of coastal city Manta, was shot dead on Sunday.

It also comes on the back of riots over the weekend in the prison Penitenciaria del Litoral, in Guayaquil, involving clashes between gangs inside the prison.

