A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S. WorldTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

83% of Democrats deny there's any border crisis

Most also feel 'sympathetic' toward illegal immigrants

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2023 at 6:55pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Thousands of immigrants gather near the U.S. southern border in September 2021. (Photo courtesy FOXLA via Twitter)

Thousands of immigrants gather near the U.S. southern border in September 2021. (courtesy FOXLA via Twitter)

(ZEROHEDGE) – A Gallup poll has revealed that a massive 83 percent of Democratic voters deny that there is any border crisis in the U.S. despite more than 7 million illegal immigrants being encountered since Joe Biden took office.

The poll notes that only 17% of Democrats believe there’s currently a crisis at the southwest border, a huge 20 point drop on figures recorded in 2019.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Gallup poll also found that 75% of Democrats say they’re “somewhat sympathetic” toward illegal immigrants currently living in the country, with 38% saying they are “very sympathetic.”

TRENDING: Pew Research: Democrats value free speech far less than Republicans

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







83% of Democrats deny there's any border crisis
President of major Central American nation declares state of emergency, curfews amid violent clashes
Fed chair predicts inflation will be with us for years
Showdown! GOP Congress members subpoenaed by crusading J6 attorneys
Democrats are trying to make climate change the new COVID
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×