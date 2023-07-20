A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
91-year-old says flying keeps him young

'Takes you away from the ordinary things in life'

Published July 20, 2023 at 12:54pm
Published July 20, 2023 at 12:54pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(CBS 12) – One North Carolina man continues to show that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing your passions. Sid Tolchin, a retired U.S. Navy Captain, has continued to soar through the mountains. At 91 years old, Sid said that life is just getting started.

He joined the service just out of medical school and served 35 years. He said the Navy took him all over the world and left him with memories he'll never forget.

Sid moved to Hendersonville with his wife just two years ago, where he found a great aviation group to be a part of. His passion for flying began long ago as he remembered being a paperboy during World War II.

Read the full story ›

