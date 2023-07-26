Abortionist allegedly runs over pro-life protester with car

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

An abortion doctor allegedly ran over a pro-life protester with his car in Saginaw Township, Michigan, and now has a felony warrant out for his arrest, according to Michigan Live News.

The doctor, an 87-year-old abortion provider, allegedly ran over Mark Zimmerman, who was protesting the abortion clinic, and broke Zimmerman’s leg, which resulted in Zimmerman needing to be hospitalized, according to MLive News. The doctor also reportedly assaulted another pro-life protestor in 2012, Lynn Mills, director of Pro-Life Michigan, an incident for which he was charged with assault and received probation.

“[Zimmerman] was there to try to engage pregnant women on their way into the clinic to see if they’re open to waiting and perhaps seeking assistance and counseling and, basically, not going through with the abortion procedure they have scheduled,” Zimmerman’s attorney, Robert J. Dunn, told MLive News.

The incident left Zimmerman with a broken tibia, according to MLive News. Police responded to the incident but did not arrest the doctor.

“They’re trying to do what they can to help these women and make sure they know they have alternatives and options,” Dunn told MLive News.

Pro-life pregnancy centers and protestors have come under attack in recent months following the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. One protestor at the annual March for Life threatened to slit the throat of a pro-life young college girl.

Zimmerman could not immediately be reached for comment by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

