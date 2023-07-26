A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Academic freedom suit targets new college diversity mandates in blue state

'Insanely chilling'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2023 at 1:59pm
(Unsplash)

(JUST THE NEWS) – The threat to academic freedom from antiracism orthodoxy is expanding beyond one rural community college district to the entire California Community Colleges system, according to new filings in a professor's First Amendment retaliation and chilling-effects litigation.

Last month, Daymon Johnson joined his history colleagues Matthew Garrett and Erin Miller in suing Bakersfield College and the Kern Community College District for allegedly weaponized investigations into their roles in the Renegade Institute for Liberty, a right-leaning campus think tank with nearly two dozen "committed faculty."

A 30-year veteran of the Bakersfield school and a "Person of Color," Johnson took over as RIFL's faculty lead from its founder Garrett, who is now appealing his firing by KCCD in a secret board vote based on charges including the "dishonesty" of disagreeing with colleagues. Both are tenured.

Read the full story ›

