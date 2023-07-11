Actress tells feminists 'go f*** yourself' for ongoing claims of on-set exploitation

(FOX NEWS) -- "The Idol" star Jane Adams had a message for feminists claiming the notorious HBO series "exploited" female actors on set, telling them, "go f--- yourself" in a recent Vanity Fair interview.

"What is amazing to me is no one’s listening—I’ve not seen that before in all my days, such a dogged ‘We refuse to change the narrative,’" she told the outlet's David Canfield.

"I especially want to say to all the feminists, ‘Go f--- yourself.’ All these women that I’m working with are talking about their experience, and you’re not listening. You’re not listening!"

