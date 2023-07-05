Adam Schiff raking in massive cash since being censured on Russiagate

By Mary Lou Masters

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff raked in more than $8.1 million in campaign contributions for his Senate bid in the second quarter of 2023 after being censured by the House for his involvement in the FBI’s probe of former President Donald Trump, Politico reported Wednesday.

The Republican-held House voted 213-209 to censure Schiff on June 21 via a resolution introduced by GOP Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna regarding the congressman’s claims Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. Schiff’s fundraising totals brings his campaign to $29.5 million cash on hand, breaking Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s record of raising $7.2 in 2021’s second quarter, according to Politico.

“It’s still very early, and while the polls will shift, Adam continues to lead in every metric that is critical to running an effective campaign,” Brad Elkins, Schiff’s campaign manager, wrote in a memo per Politico. “Our campaign continues to build up significant advantages that will propel Adam forward.”

Schiff is one of several Democrats running to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein, including Reps. Katie Porter, Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna. Early polling suggests Schiff has a slight lead for the primary in 2024, and the congressman has received endorsements from former Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, three former California congressmembers and many state and local lawmakers.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed Schiff from the House Intelligence Committee in January, citing similar reasons as Luna’s censure resolution.

Schiff’s campaign, which raised $6.5 million in the first quarter, brought in over 144,000 individual donors giving more than 233,000 contributions from across the country, according to Politico. Contributions came from each of California’s 58 counties, as well as all 50 states, with the majority being from grassroots donors.

