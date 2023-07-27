(THE SUN) – Boffins developed the first AI engine to write love songs — and it came up with the line: “You’re my biohazard baby”.

Text generator LovelaceGPT’s bizarre ditty — which it called Delirious Ecstasy — adds: “Please don’t cry for me. Oh, you don’t.”

The AI was fed with quotations from thousands of love poems and song lyrics before the button was pushed.

