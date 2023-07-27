A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

AI creates first love song – and the lyrics take a bizarre twist

Software was fed with quotations from poems in advance

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2023 at 12:37pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE SUN) – Boffins developed the first AI engine to write love songs — and it came up with the line: “You’re my biohazard baby”.

Text generator LovelaceGPT’s bizarre ditty — which it called Delirious Ecstasy — adds: “Please don’t cry for me. Oh, you don’t.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The AI was fed with quotations from thousands of love poems and song lyrics before the button was pushed.

TRENDING: 'Dangerous for Christians': One nation looks to severely punish truth-telling

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State to move forward with African-American History standards despite backlash
Self-proclaimed 'Marxist lesbian' librarian urges libraries to fight for 'social change'
Pastors warn smartphone addiction 'major issue' in Church
'The Chosen' to release 1st scene from Season 4 as filming wraps
Every month, 7 babies are born alive in abortions, left to die
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×