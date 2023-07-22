A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Your air fryer is spying on you, warns Ted Cruz

Introduces bipartisan smart-tech consumer privacy bill

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 22, 2023 at 6:27pm
Air fryer (Unsplash)

(IJR) – Last week, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tried to get support for a bill that would inform consumers if an appliance has the potential to monitor them, in what he calls a way to stop Big Tech from spying on the little guy.

Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington are today supporting the Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act, which cleared the Senate Commerce Committee in March, according to the U.K. Daily Mail, which noted it has already been approved in the House.

Last week, Cruz wanted the bill to be given unanimous consent so it could move to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature, but Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky objected on the grounds that good intentions do not necessarily mean good legislation.

TRENDING: Fire destroys Sen. Rand Paul's office in the middle of the night

Read the full story ›


