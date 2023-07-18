A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Alarm raised over one country's potential 'fund freezing'

Many fear governments will use digital currency as a mass-surveillance tool to control people

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 18, 2023 at 7:51pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(CRYPTONEWS) -- A blockchain developer has found a code in Brazilian central bank-backed digital currency (CBDC) that would allow the government to freeze accounts or even drain them at will.

Founder of Web3 consulting company Iora Labs and blockchain developer Pedro Magalhaes took to social media to reveal his findings in the Brazilian CBDC pilot.

Magalhaes claims to have reverse-engineered the code behind the CBDC and pilot and found a feature that would allow the government to freeze funds and adjust balances.

WND News Services
