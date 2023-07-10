Almost half of elite university's students identify as 'not straight'

By Aaron Life

Daily Caller News Foundation

Brown University’s student newspaper completed a study concluding that 38% of students at the school identify as LGBT.

The Brown Daily Herald, Brown’s student newspaper, reported massive increases in the number of LGBT students on campus since 2010. Some of these statistics include a 26% increase in gay/lesbian students, a 232% increase in bisexual students and a 793% increase in the number of students identifying as any sect of the LGBT community, the Herald reports.

Overall, these statistics show that the number of LGBT students on campus has tripled in the past 13 years, which is an increases of over five times the national rate.

Since 2010, the student newspaper has also added to its options available for students to identify as. In Spring 2022, they added several options for respondents to select, which include: “queer,” “pansexual,” “asexual” and “Questioning/Unsure.”

Brown University does not support claims that social contagion is to blame for the increasing numbers of LGBT students. Dr. Lisa Littman, a former professor at the university, was forced out of the school after claiming that part of the reason for the increasing numbers of transgenders is caused by social pressure from friends, according to the Washington Examiner.

The College Fix, an organization that uses students to break news on college campuses, has also found that bisexual identification is much more common than actual bisexual, sexual activity.

“If this was about people feeling able to come out, then we should have seen these two trends rise together,” Eric Kaufman told the College Fix. “What we find instead is that identity is rising much faster than behavior, indicating that people with occasional rather than sustained feelings of attraction to the opposite sex are increasingly identifying as LGBT.”

