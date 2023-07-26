America's Blowhard Trash-Talkers

As a child in the 1950s, I was a big fan of the television program “Adventures of Superman” (1952-1958). One thing never occurred to me at that time – how was every adult in the series so easily deceived by Superman's disguise, transforming from mild-mannered Daily Planet news reporter Clark Kent to a superhero, simply by removing his eyeglasses and donning a caped-crusader uniform? Recognizing adults were much more savvy than kids, perhaps our respect for the older generation blinded us to the reality of its failure to see through that disguise.

Climbing the ladder to adulthood, children become much savvy about the world around them – our schools and colleges contributing to that educational evolution. But we should be concerned, based on the thinking of many young minds today, it is not happening. Schools, plagued with teachers promoting liberal agendas, are unwilling to enlighten students about America’s good, preferring to teach the bad. Believing their savvy teachers know what they are talking about, these students are fed a history that blinds them to the fact, ever since its founding, America has been a work in progress, with every generation contributing to move toward a more perfect union. Accordingly, few young minds grasp the true reality of America and the sacrifices that have been made to get it where it is today.

As these students have left school campuses and entered America’s workforce, one group among them has seemingly become most vocal about condemning our country. Having accepted the liberal propaganda, it has demonstrated little need to focus on a real education. Perhaps that absence of need was the result of a bigger need to focus on honing athletic skills to market in the professional sports world. For them, college was merely a conduit for doing so, abstaining from seeking out a well-rounded education. The end result is when they now endeavor to inject themselves into domestic social issues they lack any knowledgeable foundation for doing so.

We have seen two examples of this in the world of women’s professional basketball. While both unhesitantly condemned America for its supposed racism, interestingly one changed horses after a dose of karma dealt her a quick education.

The latter involved black player and WNBA Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner. In 2021, she protested the traditional pregame national anthem–refusing to stand for it – seeking to demonstrate her anti-Americanism. However, karma sometimes comes back to haunt us, as it did with her.

Caught in February 2022 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport with cannabis oil in vape canisters while traveling to play basketball, she was arrested. After ten months in jail, President Joe Biden traded notorious, convicted Russian drug dealer Viktor Bout to win Griner’s release.

Griner, to her credit, upon returning to play basketball in the US, stood for the anthem. She admitted the anthem “hit different” than it did before. Explaining she would never dictate to others how they should protest, she was now ready to stand for the anthem whenever it played. She admitted after what she went through, “it just means a bit more to me now…Just being able to hear my national anthem, see my flag. I definitely want to stand…” Interestingly, despite there being several white American prisoners wrongly detained in Russian prisons and held for much longer, an allegedly “systemic racist” America gave Griner top priority.

Another WBNA black player to disparage America was Washington Mystics player Natasha Cloud. She called America “trash” after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision affirmative action was unconstitutional. Believing its ruling wrong, other ways are available to pursue change. However, simply labeling America as “trash” not only falsely disparages our Nation but does nothing to invite rational public debate. And Cloud chose the weekend just before our country’s 247th birthday to make her despicable comments.

Obtaining a good education was low on her list of college priorities as Cloud wrote, “Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times. Black/brown communities & LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate.”

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) responded with, “America is a free country so she has the right to call it ‘trash.’ But at least tell us which countries you think are better. For example I bet she isn’t planning any trips to Russia this off-season.”

Rubio is right. If Cloud claims America is trash, we deserve to know from her perspective then what countries are better to start a discussion on the issue. No state within the world community today can claim perfection, either at its founding or from an evolutionary journey attempting to get there. Inquiring minds want to know, therefore, Ms. Cloud, if you really condemn America as trash, what country is better? Like Cloud, and many other youthful minds today naively fault the America of 1776 for lacking the values of the America of 2023.

Cloud’s failure to provide us with some idea of what countries are preferential to America on every social level today reveals her for what she is – an ignorant blowhard contributing nothing to the conversation as to what is needed to put America on supposedly higher footing.

Continuing her outlandish rant, Cloud referenced the “inhumane savagery” of Americans and Europeans involved in the slave trade. Again she shows her complete ignorance. She totally ignores the involvement of an historical group that really made the slave trade possible.

Historians agree the trade originated due to warring African tribes. Losing captives became slaves of the victorious tribes. Later, however, they found it more lucrative to transport their slaves to nearby ports to sell to Western buyers. An ignorant Cloud fails to understand that “but for” the “inhumane savagery” of her own ancestors, there would not likely have been such an active slave trade as few Westerners proved willing to journey into Africa’s interior.

As one who served in uniform for 26 years in three conflicts for the country I love, fighting alongside all minorities, as one who adopted two boys seven years ago (then 3 and 5) despite my advanced years, recognizing their brotherly bond would be forever broken if placed in separate foster homes, as one who volunteered to spend a month last year at the Ukraine border helping an NGO move orphans out of harm’s way as Russian forces attempted to kidnap and transport them homeland for brainwashing, I have always tried to act on the belief if we are not part of the solution, we are part of the problem.

Now, at age 74, I am tired. I am tired of the liberal blowhard elites seizing the moment to condemn our great country, or our national anthem or our flag for whatever reason – choosing to issue a blanket indictment of all for acts of the few. Their outlandish comments contribute nothing to the solution, only adding to the problem. They refuse to engage in any rational exchange on issues, content simply to make a general condemnation of America.

Our history proves – at least to those willing to learn it – we are in a constant struggle to become that more perfect union. A US Constitution originally conceived to serve a country of three million has needed only 27 amendments since our Nation’s founding to serve a population now 110-times that number. As we struggle for perfection, disparaging the entire country, including those involved in reaching perfection, is utterly irresponsible. Identifying common values as a starting point for rational discussion is imperative.