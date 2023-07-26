A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Amusement park guest struck by flying cell phone on roller coaster going 70 mph

Victim diagnosed with concussion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:24pm
(FOX NEWS) – A visitor at Ohio's Cedar Point was injured Saturday after a cell phone hit his head while riding a roller coaster.

David Carter said on Facebook that he was riding Cedar Point's Maverick roller coaster with another guest who took their cell phone on the ride. Carter said that the cell phone flew out of a pocket from a passenger three rows in front of him, striking him in the head.

As a result, Carter said that the injury left an open head wound which "bled for over an hour," in addition to a diagnosed concussion.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







