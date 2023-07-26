Amusement park guest struck by flying cell phone on roller coaster going 70 mph

(FOX NEWS) – A visitor at Ohio's Cedar Point was injured Saturday after a cell phone hit his head while riding a roller coaster.

David Carter said on Facebook that he was riding Cedar Point's Maverick roller coaster with another guest who took their cell phone on the ride. Carter said that the cell phone flew out of a pocket from a passenger three rows in front of him, striking him in the head.

As a result, Carter said that the injury left an open head wound which "bled for over an hour," in addition to a diagnosed concussion.

