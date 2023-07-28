Anheuser-Busch workers to pay the price for Dylan Mulvaney stunt

Some months ago Anheuser-Busch executives decided to change their marketing, and pursue, for their popular truck-approved, cowboy-adopted Bud Light, the transgender ideology.

They partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a man who promotes his days of "girlhood" online.

Sales fell off a cliff, the corporation itself lost billions of dollars in value, Bud Light fell from its perch among popular beers and a couple of executives were "suspended."

But now the real cost has come due, and the company announced that it will be workers who pay the price.

Fox News reports Anheuser-Busch has confirmed it will lay off hundreds of employees across the U.S.

And experts are revealing that the news "further indicates that Americans are fed up with companies like Bud Light involving themselves in politics," the report explained.

Oxygen Financial CEO Ted Jenkin told Fox Digital, "I think the pendulum as finally swung to the end. [Consumers are] starting to say, look, we love the products and services many companies sell us. We just don't want any agenda to force down our throats and we definitely don't want anything political forced down our throats. And if you do, we're going to exercise our free speech to vote with our feet—and that means not buy your product."

Estimates are that the layoffs immediately will affect about 380 American workers and their families.

The statement of Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth was that the company "took the very difficult but necessary decision to eliminate a number of positions."

A spokesperson claimed the change would not involve "brewery and warehouse staff, drivers and field sales, among others."

Jenkins reported that the company's stock is down 12% in recent weeks, "and it's down $16 billion in market cap and the corporation needs to clean it up so they can try to fix the stock price for their shareholders."

He continued, "What's the easiest way to do that? Make the heads roll of the people who created the problem."

In fact, as corporations have moved more and more toward the social ideology of the LGBT agenda in recent years, repeatedly questions have come up about the fiduciary duty of officers to run the company for the best interests of shareholders, not for their personal agendas.

The Fox report explained the letter sent to workers confirms fired staff members will get severance and some continued health insurance.

The backlash from Bud Light's campaign with Mulvaney "has sent shockwaves through the company and the beer making industry," the report said.

Fox also reported, "The Ardagh Group, a global glass producer who contracts with the Anheuser-Busch company, recently announced that it will be closing its plants in North Carolina and Louisiana in July, putting roughly 645 employees out of a job. The bottling company did not reveal the reason for the move, but an investigation by WRAL reportedly found that the plants are shuttering because of tanking Bud Light sales."

Bud Light sales themselves have been down by a full quarter, and the company's other products also have been impacted.

