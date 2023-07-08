Archbishop declares Lord's Prayer to be 'oppressively patriarchal'

(FOX NEWS) – During a meeting of major players in the Anglican Church, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell suggested that the words of the "Our Father," Christianity’s most prominent prayer, may be "problematic" because of their "patriarchal association."

Addressing church members, Cottrell acknowledged that the prayer, which Christ instructed his 12 apostles to pray in the New Testament, may bother those who have dealt with oppression stemming from their "earthly fathers."

The Church leader made his remarks during the General Synod, the primary gathering of the leading members of the Church of England where they discuss issues affecting the Anglican Church worldwide, promulgate new forms of worship and come up with new laws by which to govern the church.

