A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Archbishop declares Lord's Prayer to be 'oppressively patriarchal'

Claims Jesus' words are problematic for those with 'destructive and abusive' earthly fathers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2023 at 11:05am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – During a meeting of major players in the Anglican Church, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell suggested that the words of the "Our Father," Christianity’s most prominent prayer, may be "problematic" because of their "patriarchal association."

Addressing church members, Cottrell acknowledged that the prayer, which Christ instructed his 12 apostles to pray in the New Testament, may bother those who have dealt with oppression stemming from their "earthly fathers."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Church leader made his remarks during the General Synod, the primary gathering of the leading members of the Church of England where they discuss issues affecting the Anglican Church worldwide, promulgate new forms of worship and come up with new laws by which to govern the church.

TRENDING: Jill Biden touts Joe as 'education president,' gets slapped down

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







1 state legalizes assisted suicide, sees ALL suicides surge
Dem governor sued to block transgender people from updating sex on driver's licenses
Federal court allows red-state ban on child-sex changes to take effect
Castrating kids to win elections
Teen who beat his teacher to death over bad grade sentenced to life in prison
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×