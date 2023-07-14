A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith
Archeologist's claims about cities dating to King David's time cause controversy

Meant urban areas were established earlier than previously believed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 14, 2023 at 1:22pm
King David

King David

(NEW YORK POST) – An archaeologist claims the Bible’s King David could’ve ruled over a large kingdom, complete with roads connecting fortified cities around Jerusalem.

Yosef Garfinkel, a professor at the Institute of Archaeology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, says he found evidence of urban settlement in organized cities dating to around 1,000 BCE, which would be during the reign of King David, as documented by the school and published this week in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology.

However, not everyone agrees with his allegedly historic discovery. Garfinkel’s findings would mean urban cities in that area could have been established more than 200 years earlier than previously believed – and during the reign of King David, who ruled from 1104 to 960 BCE, during the Iron Age.

