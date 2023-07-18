'Arrest and indictment': Trump confirms Biden's DOJ is targeting him for Jan. 6

President Trump, who has been targeted by multiple Democrats with investigations, arrests and indictments taking aim at Joe Biden's top opponent for the presidency in 2024, says he's in the bull's-eye again.

A report at the Post Millennial reveals Trump has issued a statement confirming he's gotten notification from Joe Biden's Department of Justice that he's now a "target of the January 6th Grand Jury."

Trump explained, that "almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

Trump's statement said, "Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter... stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

He accused Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, and the "Department of Injustice" of continuing a "political prosecution" against him, the report explained.

"Trump leads Biden in some 2024 presidential polls, and is clearly far and away the GOP frontrunner for the party's nomination," the report said.

Trump charges that Biden has "effectively issued a third Indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden's number one political opponent."

"Joe Biden continues to weaponize the government to target his chief political rival. This is election interference," said Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc.

"Polling shows that President Donald Trump is the Republican best positioned to beat Joe Biden. Fortunately, President Trump will not back down. He will be back in the White House and he will restore greatness to our beloved nation."

It's just the latest in a series of legal schemes launched against Trump by various Democrat prosecutors.

The report noted, "Prosecutor Jack Smith is already prosecuting Trump for what the DOJ now claims is 'obstruction of justice' after claiming that Trump interfered with documents in his possession that were under a DOJ subpoena."

Trump has said those documents, under the Presidential Records Act, were rightfully in his possession.

To the claim that he kept classified documents, his supporters point out that Mike Pence and Joe Biden also had classified papers in their possession, Biden kept some of his in an unsecured garage, but were not charged.

A New York Democrat also is prosecuting Trump in New York on claims his business records didn't meet requirements.

However, those counts normally would be misdemeanors for which the statute of limitations had expired. Prosecutor Alvin Bragg, however, claims that because Trump is involved, they are felonies.

The subject of charging Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, events, when a few hundred people rioted at the Capitol and vandalized parts, long has been a goal of Democrats in Washington.

WND reported when the partisan committee set up by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to review those events and find ways to blame Trump released its report.

The committee was partisan because Pelosi rejected GOP nominees to be on the panel, instead picking her own, and its focus on Trump became obvious when it completely ignored Pelosi's own culpability for the events that day as she had refused Trump's offer of additional National Guard troops to be on hand.

That committee, as expected, claimed the DOJ should review "charges" against Trump.

"In likely its final public convening, the nine-member committee recommended to the DOJ that Trump should be charged with violations of 18 U.S.C. 1512(c), obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress; 18 U.S.C. 371, conspiracy to make false statements and defraud the United States government; and 18 U.S.C. 2383, to 'incite,' 'assist,' or 'aid and comfort' an insurrection. Each lawmaker on the nine-member committee voted 'aye' in favor of the referrals," the Washington Examiner reported.

The same Democrat agenda also has included a proposal to Congress specially targeting Trump and announcing he never could be in office again.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America's ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came "January 6," a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated "an armed insurrection" (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

