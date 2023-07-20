A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Baby carried to safety by stray dog after being abandoned in trash

Offers of adoption flood in

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 20, 2023 at 11:49am
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – A stray dog was found carrying an abandoned baby girl who had been ditched inside a garbage bag left outside a municipal building in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli on Wednesday.

A passerby heard the stifled cries of the baby coming from inside the black trash bag, which was being held in the dog’s mouth, and sprang into action, the National reported. She was first taken to the Islamic Hospital by a bystander before being transferred to the Tripoli Government Hospital.

Pictures circulating online show the infant with abrasions and red bruises across her entire face and body. There have been conflicting reports on the baby’s age.

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
