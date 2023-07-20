Baby carried to safety by stray dog after being abandoned in trash

(NEW YORK POST) – A stray dog was found carrying an abandoned baby girl who had been ditched inside a garbage bag left outside a municipal building in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli on Wednesday.

A passerby heard the stifled cries of the baby coming from inside the black trash bag, which was being held in the dog’s mouth, and sprang into action, the National reported. She was first taken to the Islamic Hospital by a bystander before being transferred to the Tripoli Government Hospital.

Pictures circulating online show the infant with abrasions and red bruises across her entire face and body. There have been conflicting reports on the baby’s age.

