What killed this gorgeous American woman in U.S. Virgin Islands? Coroner has curious conclusion

'There is no injury, nothing to explain the cause'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 24, 2023 at 8:47pm
Lily Ledbetter (Family of Lily Ledbetter)

(FOX NEWS) -- The baffling death of 22-year-old Lily Ledbetter in the U.S. Virgin Islands remains a mystery after an autopsy revealed little information, according to the medical examiner.

It was basically a negative autopsy," Dr. Francisco Landron told Fox News Digital. "There is no injury, nothing to explain the cause of the death."

The former Auburn University student had been living on the popular tourist island of St. John in the town of Cruz Bay and working at a local animal shelter when she died suddenly.

Read the full story ›

