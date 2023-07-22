A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Baptist Press promotes ministry that PAYS men to abstain from violence

City has experience massive spike in shootings

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 22, 2023 at 12:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(PROTESTIA) – Between 2018 and 2022, the city of Philadelphia experienced a 50% increase in the number of shootings. Baptist Press, the Pravda of the Southern Baptist Convention recently highlighted the response by Philadelphia churches to an increase in “gun violence” in their city. The tenor of the article reflects the shift in attitude by many institutionalist leaders in the Convention, including the ERLC’s Brent Leatherwood, who views the Convention’s 2018 resolution on gun violence as a blank check to use cooperative program funds as a means to advocate for gun control and left-leaning social policies.

The article focused on efforts by Great Commission Church of Philadelphia through its Man Up Philadelphia program. The program, led by Solomon Jones, seeks to curb shootings by listening to men considered vulnerable to cycles of violence and providing these individuals with mentorship, job opportunities, and a stipend of $15 per hour for participation in the organization’s activities.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In a meeting of the Philadelphia City Council Committee on Public Safety, Jones explained his rationale for paying participants in the program.

TRENDING: Union leader to cops: Go work where politicians don't hate you

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Companies are throwing thousands of diversity officers overboard
Study contradicts abortion industry's claims about mental health
Castrated teen BEGS peers: Do NOT transition
Governor launches all-in-one pregnancy resource website
Mom told babies were 'killing each other,' she refused abortion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×