Baptist Press promotes ministry that PAYS men to abstain from violence

(PROTESTIA) – Between 2018 and 2022, the city of Philadelphia experienced a 50% increase in the number of shootings. Baptist Press, the Pravda of the Southern Baptist Convention recently highlighted the response by Philadelphia churches to an increase in “gun violence” in their city. The tenor of the article reflects the shift in attitude by many institutionalist leaders in the Convention, including the ERLC’s Brent Leatherwood, who views the Convention’s 2018 resolution on gun violence as a blank check to use cooperative program funds as a means to advocate for gun control and left-leaning social policies.

The article focused on efforts by Great Commission Church of Philadelphia through its Man Up Philadelphia program. The program, led by Solomon Jones, seeks to curb shootings by listening to men considered vulnerable to cycles of violence and providing these individuals with mentorship, job opportunities, and a stipend of $15 per hour for participation in the organization’s activities.

In a meeting of the Philadelphia City Council Committee on Public Safety, Jones explained his rationale for paying participants in the program.

