A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Is Barbie Jewish? The complex Jewish history of the doll, explained

'She really felt that they'd be better off with a more Americanized name'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 10, 2023 at 9:00pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Long before the craze over the upcoming “Barbie” movie, most people could conjure an image of the doll: She was the beauty standard and the popular girl, a perky, white, ever-smiling brand of Americana.

She was also the child of a hard-nosed Jewish businesswoman, Ruth Handler, whose family fled impoverishment and antisemitism in Poland. And some see the original Barbie as Jewish like Handler, a complex symbol of assimilation in the mid-20th-century United States.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The doll’s latest revival comes in Greta Gerwig’s hotly-anticipated “Barbie” movie, written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and featuring a star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken and Will Ferrell as a fictional CEO of Mattel. The expected blockbuster could collect at least $70-80 million in just its opening weekend of July 21-23, according to The Hollywood Reporter, fueled in part by a relentless marketing machine.

TRENDING: Nick Sandmann's attorney joins lawsuit against SPLC

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'I was dead inside': Ex-astrologer on mission to slay demonic forces after escaping witchcraft
'M*A*S*H' star's boots and dog tags up for auction
Actress tells feminists 'go f*** yourself' for ongoing claims of on-set exploitation
Is Barbie Jewish? The complex Jewish history of the doll, explained
Dow closes 200 points higher Monday to snap 3-day losing streak
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×