Baseball legend speaks out after 'insensitive' joke during Hall of Fame ceremony

'He was Jewish!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 16, 2023 at 7:59pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Baseball legend Johnny Bench apologized for using an "insensitive" remark during the Cincinnati Reds’ Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night, which came as the team honored the late Gabe Paul.

Jennie Paul, Gabe’s daughter, and Pete Rose were among those who spoke about the former team executive. Jennie noted how her father was Jewish and became a champion of minorities in pro baseball. Rose told a story about how Gabe signed him on a deal that paid him about $400 per month.

After Jennie chimed in with a comment about how her father was "cheap," Bench was heard yelling, "He was Jewish!" The former Reds catcher’s joke didn’t go over well, and he was scrutinized for it.

