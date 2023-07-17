A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biblical red heifer could bring million visitors to Samaria in Israel

'Good news for the Jewish world, for scientists and researchers, and for everyone'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 16, 2023 at 9:18pm
Red heifers arriving in Israel on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Hundreds of visitors flocked to Shiloh in Samaria’s Binyamin region on Thursday to welcome a biblically pure red heifer.

The 22-month-old cow, which was brought to Israel from the United States, found a new home at the Ancient Shiloh heritage site, where the biblical Tabernacle once stood.

In the coming month, two more heifers will be transported to the town, and a center will open there dedicated to researching the phenomenon. The heifers will be kept in a fenced-off area, and visitors will not be able to touch the animals.

