Biden admin cancels online warnings about child sex trafficking

Joe Biden's decision to open America's southern border when he took office – by killing all those security programs installed by President Trump – has allowed the illegal alien traffic into the U.S. to explode under his watch.

By millions.

Part of that trafficking is the illegal sex trafficking of children.

But now his administration has moved to suggest authorities no longer are "taking crimes surrounding child exploitation seriously," according to a report in the Washington Examiner.

TRENDING: FBI refuses to disclose documents regarding agency's targeting of Catholics

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

That was done when the Department of Justice removed "significant portions of its page on child sex trafficking, including information on 'International Sex Trafficking of Minors,' 'Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors,' and 'Child Victims of Prostitution,'" the report said.

Heritage Foundation spokesman Roger Severino told the publication, "For some reason, people on the Left get really uncomfortable and defensive talking about child sexual exploitation.

"Republican administrations direct more resources to child and human sex trafficking, and then Democratic administrations pull that back."

Is the Biden administration hiding its role in human trafficking? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (106 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He accused leftists of treating the serious problem as a "distraction."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He said, "The fact that these issues get pulled back under Democratic administrations is contemptible."

The report also said scrubbed was a section on domestic trafficking that previously said, "Pimps and traffickers sexually exploit children through street prostitution, and in adult night clubs, illegal brothels, sex parties, motel rooms, hotel rooms, and other locations throughout the United States."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said, "DOJ's blatant move to distance Joe Biden's harmful policies from the global crime of sex trafficking should be no surprise to any of us who have seen the blatant sexualization and abuse of children this administration is comfortable with promoting."

She said it's another part of the problem that also saw the Biden administration lose track of some 85,000 migrant children, who may have been forced into child labor as suggested by a New York Times investigation.

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!