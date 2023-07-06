Biden admin moves to give union activists help infiltrating private companies

By Will Kessler

Daily Caller News Foundation

A May memo from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) general counsel that argued most non-compete agreements violate federal law could make it easier for professional union activists to infiltrate American companies, experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 and the top NLRB official in charge of investigating and prosecuting unfair labor practice cases, sent a memo on May 30 to regional directors informing them that non-compete agreements, which often prevent employees from seeking work in competition against their employer, are in most cases a violation of Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act, signaling that the NLRB could bring litigation on the matter. In particular, Abruzzo said that non-competes unfairly restrict union activism, which experts told the DCNF takes away a key tool for employers to prevent the infiltration of “salts,” or employees who get hired at targeted companies primarily for the purpose of union activism.

TRENDING: Lion Biden

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“[Non-compete contracts] chill employees from seeking employment, at least in part, to specifically engage in protected activity with other workers at an employer’s workplace,” the memo argues. “In this regard, they effectively limit employees from the kind of mobility required to be able to engage in some particular forms of this activity, such as union organizing, which may involve obtaining work with multiple employers in a specific trade and geographic region.”

Austen Bannan, employment policy fellow with Americans for Prosperity, told the DCNF that the guidance empowers unions to organize more effectively in workplaces.

“It is fair to say that Abruzzo’s intent here is to open additional avenues of union activism at workplaces, putting union organizing above contract freedom,” Bannan said.

Should the government encourage union activists to infiltrate private companies? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (1 Votes)

Rusty Brown, southern director at the Freedom Foundation and former policy advisor at the Department of Labor under the Trump administration, said the purpose of a non-compete agreement is to “curtail corporate espionage,” which Brown argues is what the activists are doing for the unions, in statements to the DCNF.

“[Salts’] entire job is to go in there and help organize the workforce… How is that any different than corporate espionage, which carries millions of dollars in penalties in prison?” Brown said. “[Unions] are, by any stretch of the imagination, a major corporation and yet they are free to conduct corporate espionage, send undercover employees to work for another company with the sole purpose of benefiting their own bottom line.”

The Biden administration, which appointed Abruzzo, has made a number of pro-union commitments before and during his presidential tenure. In 2020, President Biden pledged to “be the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen” the night before the election and has taken actions like an April 2021 executive order to investigate how to increase union membership.

Since that pledge, the Biden administration has pushed the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which has been criticized by Republicans as forcing unionization on workers who do not want to join a union or pay union dues. The bill would have removed workers’ ability to vote against unionization in secret ballot elections, would force non-union workers to pay dues and would nullify right-to-work laws that exist in 27 states.

Some argue that getting rid of non-competes would strengthen workers’ rights and encourage economic growth.

“Across industries and income brackets, non-competes are terrible for workers and a major drag on economic growth,” Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said in a press release promoting a bill to limit non-compete agreements introduced with Republican Indiana Sen. Todd Young. “It’s ridiculous we let companies hide behind these agreements as a means to depress wages and stave off competition.”

“Non-compete agreements stifle wage growth, career advancement, innovation, business creation, and human freedom. Our bill aims to remove these barriers and create opportunities that help, not hinder, Hoosier workers,” Young said.

Today is #Juneteenth, a day to celebrate emancipation while not losing sight of how far we have to go to secure full freedom and equality for all. Today and every day you have the right to advocate with your coworkers for more racially equitable workplace policies. pic.twitter.com/BG5c2qsTxu — NLRB General Counsel (@NLRBGC) June 19, 2023

Others, however, argue that non-compete agreements help businesses retain intellectual property.

David Osborne, fellow at the Institute for the American Worker, told the DCNF that non-competes are a valuable tool for businesses.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Eliminating noncompete agreements would make it easier for union ‘salts’ to infiltrate American businesses; eliminating noncompete agreements would allow them to move more freely from business to business pushing unionization on other employees,” Osborne said. “But the more immediate effect is to put the government’s thumb on the scales of union organizers by removing a perfectly acceptable tool—noncompete agreements—that American businesses have long used to protect valuable intellectual property.”

As for how the efforts will affect workers, Osborne said that inevitably, “unionized employers will have to be less trusting of employees, less generous, and stricter about who receives access to valuable intellectual property, knowing that employees can immediately secure a job with their closest competitors at any time.”

The NLRB declined to comment to the DCNF.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!