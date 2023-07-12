Does Biden believe he can skirt the First Amendment?

The First Amendment has been with us for a long to time – since 1791 to be exact.

It reads, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

It's unambiguous. Simple and straightforward. And clear.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It's the First Amendment because in many ways, it's the most important.

TRENDING: Jim Caviezel movie attacks child sex trafficking, so media attack movie!

What does it mean?

The First Amendment prevents government from requiring you to say something you don't want to, or keeping you from hearing or reading the words of others – even if you never speak out yourself, you have the right to receive information. But it means much more than that.

It protects several basic freedoms in the United States including freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right to assemble and the right to petition the government.

But it's clear that Joe Biden doesn't understand that. He doesn't believe it. And neither do most members of the Democratic Party, one of the two major parties that govern America.

Why do I say that? Because, simply, when U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana issued his injunction on July 4 against Biden's social-media censorship, he ignored them – and so did every Democrat currently in Congress.

Worse yet, so did the "Deep State" that controls so much in the U.S., including Merrick Garland, the U.S. attorney general, and Christopher Wray, the FBI director.

Since Doughty's injunction, whistleblowers have revealed to Congress the FBI blew off the order that bans officials from Joe Biden's administration from meeting with Big Tech corporations to scheme about censoring messages that should heard.

A congressional committee heard that in ordinary circumstances in ordinary times and ordinary administrations, the FBI would disseminate details immediately to employees and provide training if needed, so that agents follow new legal guidance or directives.

The report said, however, that when Judge Doughty issued his injunction against Biden's censorship, "FBI Director Christopher Wray and his lieutenants never took steps to comply."

The report explained that right after the order, the White House claimed the Department of Justice was looking at the instructions. Then two days later it appealed. Let me emphasize that: THEY APPEALED THE ORDER!

The whistleblower disclosures given to Congress stated, "Neither FBI Director Wray nor FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate issued bureau-wide emails to address the issue with the agents, task force officers, and analysts that may in the course of their duties have contact with the social media companies.

"In doing so, Director Wray and Deputy Director Abbate have willfully disregarded the judicial authority and limitations that federal courts have over the FBI."

Doughty barred multiple federal agencies along with the FBI from "engaging in various types of communication with social media companies." He also barred them from "pressuring" companies to censor posts.

The case had been brought by officials in Missouri and Louisiana, alleging the federal government went way too far in censoring social media comments that conflicted with "official" government propaganda.

The judge said, "Evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian 'Ministry of Truth.'"

When and how exactly did the Biden administration repeal the First Amendment?

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!