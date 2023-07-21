A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden bribery allegations: Special counsel needed now

Miranda Devine: The coverup of scandal 'is bigger than Watergate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 21, 2023 at 6:34pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- If anything merits a special counsel, it is the allegations buried by the FBI that a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch paid millions to bribe the “Big Guy,” then-Vice President Joe Biden, to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired.

The grave allegations contained in an FBI document released Thursday by Sen. Chuck Grassley came to light only because of a patriotic whistleblower.

It is an outrage that FBI Director Christopher Wray tried to hide this so-called FD-1023 document from congressional Oversight Committee members.

It is an outrage that Delaware US Attorney David Weiss buried it again when provided with the document in 2020 by Attorney General Bill Barr, after it had been vetted as credible by the US attorney in Pittsburgh.

