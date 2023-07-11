Biden family scandal: Pray for truth to be exposed

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

When we see "DANGER – BRIDGE OUT" on a sign, we know there's a problem ahead. This is where we're at currently in our country with justice being ignored and citizens being denied fact-based information on the investigation into the Biden family finances and alleged influence peddling with adversary nations. The ultimate question: "Did Joe Biden illegally receive from his son Hunter and brother money from China, Russia, Romania and Ukraine?"

Hunter Biden was finally caught and admitted failing to declare close to $20 million from "shell companies," and if Joe got any of it, he must resign for tax and conspiracy crimes. Scores have been shocked by the "slap on the wrist/like a parking ticket" fine Hunter received when similar tax evasion cases like Wesley Snipes, Chuck Berry and Lonnie Isley all got prison terms and hefty fines. "Equal justice for all?"

Additionally, is Attorney General Merrick Garland, like Attorney General John Mitchell who went to prison for his cover-up during the Watergate scandal, guilty of dereliction of duty in the whole operation?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: 'The Lord was working': Christian web designer at center of landmark Supreme decision speaks out

On nationwide TV recently, Mark Levin, who served as former chief of staff for Attorney General Edwin Meese and is a regular New York Times bestselling author with over 40 years legal experience, stated the following: "Attorney General Merrick Garland is being accused of lying under oath – committing perjury – by multiple IRS and FBI whistleblowing officials. This would mean he would need to be impeached."

The Bible teaches that God is long-suffering, but there comes a time when "He humbles those who dwell in high places. … When Your judgments come upon the earth, the people of the world learn righteousness" (Isaiah 26:3, 9).

What millions of praying, patriotic citizens suspected is surfacing – and it's scary! Hunter holding back millions in federal taxes, lying on a gun purchase, cavorting with prostitutes, snorting cocaine, failing to support his "love child" and beyond are all realities, but now the spotlight is slowly but surely starting to shine on Joe.

Uncovering a cover-up

Joe Biden is on video adamantly declaring he had absolutely no involvement with his son's business dealings. The New York Post explicitly detailed examples where he did, yet the media brazenly buried the story.

When Joe Biden was vice president under Obama and point man for China, Russia and the Ukraine, he allegedly became involved in a clandestine, corrupt mega-million-dollar global influence-peddling scheme led by his son.

Hunter capitalized on connections with his father whom he called "the big guy" to make big bucks. His business partner, Tony Bobulinski, admitted this publicly when Hunter's computer revealed that "the big guy" always got a piece.

Joe reportedly used his position to facilitate dealings for his son as he took him with him on Air Force Two. Hunter enriched himself lavishly through placement on boards and in prestigious positions although he had zero experience. He was put on a Ukrainian energy board and paid $50,000 monthly! Joe bragged on video that he got the Ukrainian official who was looking into Hunter's activities fired, having threatened that they wouldn't get a billion-dollar loan!

Six million dollars was wired from a China energy company to a family partner of Hunter. Another big deal uncovered in the laptop was "10% held by H (Hunter) for the big guy."

All this came to light more than two years ago when the New York Post broke the story, although it was banned by the corrupt corporate media as well as social media like Facebook.

Hunter himself

Hunter Biden is 52 years old and until recently lived in a lavish home in posh Malibu where our tax money paid for his $30,000 monthly Secret Service protection. He purchased a $142,000 sports car and paints pictures that he's able to hawk for half a million dollars each. Hunter is a recovering cocaine and alcohol addict, writing in his memoir "Beautiful Things" that he previously was "smoking crack every 15 minutes." He's wealthy, divorced and has an out of wedlock little daughter born to an Arkansas stripper (he initially denied but was caught). He admits he was discharged from the Navy after one month after his dad swore him in at the White House!

Hunter probably wishes he had been more careful with that infamous laptop. He said there was some water damage so he dropped it off at a nearby Wilmington, Delaware, shop but never went back to get it. The repair man took out the hard drive and made a copy for Rudy Giuliani. The FBI got involved, but an agent later said he "didn't know where it was at."

The media strangely weren't interested and simply ignored the whole story except for the courageous editors at the New York Post.

History repeats

In the 1870s President Ulysses S. Grant was exposed in numerous scandals and shady business dealings. He appointed 40 family members to well-paying positions. The corruption exposed in his administration came to be known as "Grantism."

A hundred years later, in the 1970s, Vice President Spiro Agnew was suspected, investigated and discovered to have taken lucrative kickbacks from contractors when he was Maryland's governor. Facing a felony, he resigned in disgrace. At the time I worked across the street from the White House, praying as I do now for exposure.

The FBI basically did nothing with the laptop for over two years instead of investigating what's been exposed and accumulating facts for a grand jury hearing. Hunter faces charges of money laundering and violation of tax and foreign lobbying laws. House leadership is currently aggressively investigating the entire matter.

If Hunter is convicted, his dad could pardon him before a trial begins, but if that happens it would be perceived as a clear cover-up. Behind the scenes the Democrats don't want Joe to run again because of his ineptitude and increasingly incapacitated state. The aggressive Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohoi, leads the charge, so pray justice prevails.

Here's the deal: These events are happening because America is under judgment, while the people of God are praying fervently for repentance for our nation and government officials (1 Timothy 2:1-3). The wheels of justice turn slowly but surely, so let's stay in persistent prayer!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!