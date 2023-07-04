Biden helping U.N. to control your life: 'U.S. as we know it could cease to exist'

A research director at The Heartland Institute and New York Times bestselling author on Independence Day unleashed a warning to Americans that they may soon be losing their independence.

Through the scheming of Democrat Joe Biden.

Justin Haskins has written at The Federalist about a series of proposals to be considered at the United Nations next year, only weeks before the 2024 presidential election.



One especially has grabbed his attention, the one regarding "emergencies."

"The proposal might be the biggest attempted power grab in the history of the United Nations. If approved, the United States as we know it could cease to exist," he wrote.

It is at the "Summit of the Future" being planned by the international bureaucrats who make up the U.N. that member nations are expected to adopt a "Pact for the Future."

"The agreement will solidify numerous policy reforms offered by the U.N." in its agenda, he said.

"Although there are numerous radical proposals included in the agenda, perhaps none are more important than the U.N. plan for a new 'emergency platform,' a stunning proposal to give the U.N. significant powers in the event of future 'global shocks,' such as another worldwide pandemic," he explained.

Known details of the scheme, he said, include a plan for "standing authority" for the U.N. to "convene and operationalize automatically an emergency platform."

"Once triggered, the emergency platform would give the U.N. the ability to 'actively promote and drive an international response that places the principles of equity and solidarity at the centre of its work.' The U.N. would bring together the 'stakeholders' of the world, including academics, governments, private sector actors, and 'international financial institutions' to ensure there is a unified, global response to the crisis," he explained.

That authority would include ensuring "that all participating actors make commitments that can contribute meaningfully to the response and that they are held to account for delivery on those commitments."

Haskins explained, "In other words, the United Nations would be given unprecedented authority over the public and private sectors of huge swaths of the world, all in the name of battling a yet unknown crisis."

Further, the strategy by the international power brokers at the U.N. would let the emergency run on at long as they want, and the "justifications" for the power grab would include climatic events, pandemics digital disruptions and "unforeseen" events.

"The emergency platform proposal might be the biggest attempted power grab in the history of the United Nations, but as shocking as it is, it pales in comparison to the Biden administration’s treatment of this extremist proposal," he warned.

"Rather than assert America’s independence and sovereignty, the White House has expressed its support for the emergency platform. U.S. Ambassador Chris Lu noted in at least two March 2022 speeches that the Biden administration backs the emergency platform, along with numerous other proposals included in 'Our Common Agenda.'

Biden, in fact, "agreed to sell us out" by supporting giving "the United Nations greater control over the lives of Americans than it has ever had before," he warned.

The end of the U.S. "sounds dire," he pointed out. "But it's true. We either stand for freedom now or risk everything come September 2024."

