Did Biden overpay for COVID tests and pocket his usual 10%?

There are five things almost everyone who isn't blind, deaf or really dumb knows at this point ...

No. 1: President Joe Biden is the most crooked, corrupt and compromised politician in the history of the presidency.

No. 2: The Biden crime family operated as an organized crime organization.

No. 3: Biden and his Biden crime family extorted tens of millions of dollars from companies like Burisma and countries like China and Ukraine when Biden was vice president of the USA.

No. 4: Biden made decisions as president that directly benefited the countries or companies he was bribed and compromised by.

TRENDING: Flight delayed? Blame government

No. 5: Biden and the Biden crime family are owned lock, stock and barrel by our No. 1 enemy, China and the CCP (Chinese Communist Party).

Members of Congress are now reporting that Biden-related firms and partnerships received around $40 million in payments (i.e., bribes) while he was vice president.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Knowing all of that, does anyone doubt that Biden has continued extorting, stealing and accepting millions in bribes as president? Wasn't that the whole point of Biden getting elected president? The Biden crime family saw this as a step up in class. The bad guys would control the Department of Justice, the FBI and the CIA. This was an organized crime family dream come true!

Here is a lesson in crime for you. The easiest way for a politician or government bureaucrat to steal is by overpaying for government contracts with taxpayer money. You overpay by millions, and then you either keep the overpayment, or split it with the company you bought it from. Everyone gets rich.

This goes on every day in our government. I believe virtually every government agency official is stealing taxpayer money by the millions by overpaying for government contracts.

As an example, every time the government pays $1 billion for tanks, or ships, or fighter jets, or bullets, what makes you think the real bill wasn't $900 million? That leaves $100 million to split up between politicians, government bureaucrats and the defense contractor. Who'd ever know? Who's gonna talk? Everyone got rich.

That brings me to what may be the biggest Biden scam ever. Or perhaps it's just one of many.

I believe Biden and his cronies stole a minimum of $900 million from taxpayers with one deal – and maybe as much as $1.1 billion.

It's a very simple story. A fan of my national radio and TV shows contacted me. He is in the business of importing medical supplies. More specifically, he imported COVID-19 test kits from a Chinese company. He paid $1 per test kit for 100,000 kits at a time.

Common sense, or any rudimentary understanding of business, would tell you the more test kits you buy, the lower the total cost. If you buy 200,000 kits, it should cost less than $1 per kit. If you buy 1 million test kits, the price should go to perhaps as low as 50 cents each.

But what if our government buys over 400 million COVID-19 test kits? Could the price go to 30 cents each? How about 20 cents? 400 million is an awful lot of test kits.

Well last year the Biden administration bought over 300 million test kits from a Chinese company. And then they came back and quickly bought 100 million more. That's 400 million COVID-19 test kits.

And here's where the story gets really interesting. Biden bought the EXACT same test kits from the EXACT same Chinese company as my fan in the import business did. We are talking apples to apples. This is an exact match.

So, even if you assume $1 per kit – the same price my fan paid for 100,000 kits – the bill for 400 million kits would be $400 million.

Well, the entire contract and price was disclosed in the media last year. Guess what the Biden administration paid for 400 million test kits? $1.3 billion dollars.

That's at least an overpayment of $900 million dollars of taxpayer money.

Again, that's assuming our government paid $1 per test kit, when the actual bill for 400 million kits should certainly have been no more than 50 cents each. So really any payment over $200 million would have been highway robbery.

That means the overpayment was probably more like $1.1 billion.

Again, this contract and price was all publicly disclosed in the media last year.

Knowing the lifetime of corruption Biden has likely been involved in ... and Hunter Biden's laptop with proof of crimes, extortion and bribery ... and proof that Biden himself is "the big guy" ... and knowing that the Bidens accepted $10 million from Burisma ... and knowing Rep. James Comer says his committee's investigation shows Biden stole $40 million as vice president in multiple deals ...

… does anyone doubt that Biden and the Biden crime family got all or some portion of this $900 million to $1.1 billion overpayment? Perhaps the Big Guy got $100 million as a 10% commission. Maybe he split it 50/50 with the Chinese company (which is undoubtedly owned by the CCP). Or maybe Biden just kept the whole billion dollars of taxpayer money for himself.

Maybe this is one of many government contracts Biden used to rob taxpayers blind in the past two and a half years. Maybe he's stolen tens of billions. After all, he's no longer the VP. President Joe Biden is in the Big Leagues now!

Or maybe, Biden is really so dumb and incompetent that he simply overpaid a billion dollars of your taxpayer money to China and the CCP.

I'll leave that for a congressional committee to decide.

My gut instincts say this was the crime of the century. Somewhere offshore, the Chinese Communist Party divided up a billion dollars with the Biden crime family.

And my educated guess is that this is only the tip of the iceberg.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!