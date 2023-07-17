Biden receives 6-figure donation from Jeffrey Epstein associate

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

A billionaire affiliate of the deceased financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein donated nearly $700,000 to President Joe Biden’s campaign in April, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder and former executive chairman of LinkedIn, visited Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands and allegedly his townhouse in Manhattan in 2014, according to the Wall Street Journal. Hoffman donated $699,600 to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee authorized by Biden’s presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee and its state affiliates, per the FEC filing.

Hoffman’s visit to Epstein’s island came several years after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution and was incarcerated for 18 months, according to the New York Post. He hosted Epstein at a fundraising dinner for technology-industry executives in California in 2015, the WSJ reported.

Image of Bill Clinton getting a massage from Jeffrey Epstein victim Chauntae Davis (who accused Epstein of rape during massages) on the infamous 2002 trip to Africa with JE, Maxwell, Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey. Later that night Bill Clinton endorsed Joe Biden at the DNC. pic.twitter.com/nIWvpmS2tB — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 12, 2023

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges and was found dead in a prison cell later that year. His death was ultimately ruled a suicide by the Bureau of Prisons.

Hoffman — described by the WSJ as the “most connected person in Silicon Valley” — has been a top fundraiser for Biden for several years, Slate reported. He hosted Biden at a fundraiser in June, where tickets to attend cost $6,600, according to Mercury News.

Hoffman hosted a virtual fundraiser in 2021 where some tickets cost $875,000 per attendee. He also formed a super PAC named “Mainstream Democrats PAC” to support Biden, Slate reported.

“While I relied on MIT’s endorsement, ultimately I made the mistake … and I am sorry for my personal misjudgment,” Hoffman told the WSJ about his visit to Epstein’s island.

Hoffman is among the many prominent individuals with whom Epstein was associated, which include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former Israeli prime ministers Ehud Barak and Shimon Peres, the WSJ reported.

The Biden campaign and Hoffman did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

