Biden scrambling to spend $27 billion 'slush fund' before Congress claws it back

By John Hugh DeMastri

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is making plans to rapidly invest billions of dollars in green energy and technology projects before the money must be returned to Congress in just over a year, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) is one of several funding opportunities for green projects established by Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that Democrats are hoping to fully spend before Republicans have a chance to take back control of Congress, the Post reported. The GGRF is unique, however, because the IRA mandates it fully disburse its funding by September 30, 2024, a move by Democrats to shield the program from GOP efforts to recover the funds, an anonymous Democratic aide told the outlet.

TRENDING: Lion Biden

“We did craft it with the motivation to have EPA stand up the program quickly to save it from the risk of potential future repeal efforts,” the aide said, according to the Post. Democratic Sen. Thomas Carper of Delaware, chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee, said that he had instructed the EPA to “waste no time” on disbursing the funds because “we are running out of time” to combat climate change, the Post reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Republicans have criticized the fund in the past, questioning whether the EPA’s investments in green energy would benefit American consumers, the Post reported.

The fund “allocates an incredible amount of authority and resources” without sufficient accountability or transparency, Sean Kelly, a spokesman for the GOP arm of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, told the Post. “In other words, this provision creates a taxpayer-funded slush fund for Wall Street and heightens the risk for overspending, fraud and abuse.”

Is spending money on green energy a waste of taxpayer dollars? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The EPA launched the first $7 billion in funding from the green bank last week via the Solar for All grant competition, which will fund solar projects in low-income communities, according to an agency press release. The agency expects to announce two additional grant competitions in the coming weeks, a $14 billion competition to finance the deployment of green technology nationwide and a $6 billion competition to help local lenders finance green projects.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The agency “is confident we will obligate funds for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund before the statutory deadline of September 30, 2024,” EPA spokesman Tim Carroll told the Post.

The EPA did not immediately provide comment for this story.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!