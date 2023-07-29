A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden speaks out on Hunter's 4-year-old daughter

'Jill and I only want what's best'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 29, 2023 at 5:27pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(MSN) – "Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter," the president said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

President Joe Biden has offered his first statement on 4-year-old grandchild Navy Joan Roberts, the daughter of Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, an Arkansas woman who filed a paternity suit against the president's son in May 2019.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," President Biden said in a statement provided exclusively to PEOPLE.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







