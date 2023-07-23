A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden spending $42 billion ... on broadband!

'Wealthy, urban areas are cashing in'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 23, 2023 at 11:28am
(Photo by Andras Vas on Unsplash)

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Adam Andrzejewski
Real Clear Wire

President Joe Biden championed a new $42 billion investment in broadband connectivity, the Washington Post reported, pitching the project as providing broadband to underserved rural areas. Wealthy, urban areas are also cashing in.

The Post reported the investment helps an estimated 8.5 million people access high speed internet, especially in rural communities, and works out to an investment of about $4,941 per person. Biden said his plan would help bridge the “digital divide” in communities that can’t access high speed internet.

The funding comes thanks to the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program created by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Per the Washington Post map, Connecticut will receive $144 million, while North Dakota will only receive $130 million. Maine is set to receive $272 million, while Wyoming only gets $207 million.

Is this a waste of taxpayer money?

Massive states with large urban populations are receiving large payments. California is set to receive $1.86 billion, though Texas is the ultimate winner with a gaudy $3.31 billion. This is while many of the Great Plains states, with presumably high rural populations, are mainly slated for sums under $500 million.

Programs like this have historically been riddled with waste and inefficiency. Kentucky tried overhauling its broadband in 2010, but by 2019, ProPublica called the project “Kentucky’s $1.5 billion Information Highway to Nowhere” and described how it was $100 million over budget and behind schedule.

The #WasteOfTheDay is brought to you by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com

This article was originally published by RealClearInvestigations and made available via RealClearWire.

WND News Services
