Biden to start slapping fines on companies that buy wrong light bulbs

By Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Department of Energy (DOE) is prepared to start imposing fines on American companies buying and selling most incandescent light bulbs, according to E&E News.

After years of political and regulatory fighting over the status of incandescent light bulbs, the DOE is set to enforce light bulb regulations which will cement the market dominance of LED light bulbs, according to E&E News. The DOE can impose fines on companies involved in buying and selling incandescent bulbs, which were used in about 50% of U.S. homes as of 2020, according to the report.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The agency is permitted to impose a $542 fine upon manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers per each violation, according to E&E News. The penalties could rise as high as millions of dollars for large orders of the incandescent bulbs, according to E&E News.

TRENDING: Ammon Bundy remains defiant after jury hands him $12 million punishment

While previous regulatory efforts regarding light bulbs had not included retailers in their purview, the enforcement push will include retailers in its scope, according to E&E News. The DOE confirmed last week that enforcement actions are underway, but it is presently unclear to what extent, according to E&E News.

“They can go after you if you’re a brick-and-mortar store, an online retailer, a distributor, an importer. They can go after anyone in the (supply) chain they want,” said Daniel Eisenberg, an attorney with Beveridge & Diamond PC, according to E&E News. “It’s going to impact a much wider sector of the economy than the typical Department of Energy appliance efficiency standard does.”

Though there is not an outright ban on incandescent bulbs, the DOE has extended the list of light bulbs under its regulatory purview and adopted an efficiency standard approved by congress in 2007, which together will make nearly all incandescent light bulbs on the market run afoul of the DOE’s standards, according to E&E News.

“For the garden variety light bulb, the era of the incandescent bulb has come to an end,” Andrew deLaski, executive director of the Appliance Standards Awareness Project, said to E&E News.

Should the federal government regulate what kinds of light bulbs businesses use? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (14 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Many large retailers, like Home Depot and Lowe’s, have come into compliance with the new regulatory landscape, according to E&E News.

Incandescent bulbs cost less than LEDs up front, but LEDs are more efficient and thus comparatively less expensive over their lifetimes, according to Hutton Electric, Heating and Air.

The Biden administration has unveiled new regulations that would target other household appliances, including dishwashers, water heaters, portable gas-fired generators and gas stoves.

The DOE did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!