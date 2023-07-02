Bidenflation forecast to explode cost of getting public records

Under Joe Biden, the cost of groceries has exploded. Gasoline is sky high. Rents are surging and the cost of vehicles? Wow!

Actually, the inflation under Biden reached a peak of 9.1% just about a year ago, and although it has receded some since then, it still remains more than double the desired level, experts say.

Now it's predicted to make the cost of gaining access to public records much more expensive – an expected hike of 23%.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: The party that calls for censorship is lying

That's according to an analysis by the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition.

In that state, the maximum hourly rate governments are allowed to charge for processing Open Records Act requests is regulated.

The maximum rate now is $33.58 per hour. But that is predicted to be $41.34 just a year from now, up 23%, because of inflation under Joe Biden.

The report cited the inflation that has been recorded in the Denver region, which last year flirted with the 10% level and even now is about 5%.

Do Joe Biden and Democrats in power want to inflict financial pain on Americans? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report said, quoting Natalie Castle, of the Legislative Council's research staff, "The $41.34 hourly rate assumes the Consumer Price Index for the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area will rise 2.9% in the first half of 2024. The new rate will be less than $41.34 an hour if inflation is lower than 2.9 percent, but at least $40.18 unless a period of deflation occurs between now and next June."

The law allows one free hour, so a project requiring 10 hours to process would surge from $302 to $372.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

State law has the cost level adjusted every five years.

"But the current maximum rate is more than the mean hourly wage for paralegals in Colorado and more than some government employees are paid to process records requests, CFOIC’s 2020 report noted. And when governments multiply the rate by many hours, which happens frequently, 'the result is the same problem HB 14-1193 sought to fix by capping the rate: unaffordable charges that stymie the public’s access to public information.'"

Many people soon could find obtaining the information that the public deserves to see "unaffordable."

"The information gleaned for the public’s benefit through CORA requests comes with a price, too often, an unbearable one," Aurora Sentinel editor Dave Perry said in a recent column.

His organization paid nearly $1,000 "for records needed to help shed light on a variety of issues the community has regularly deemed compelling."

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!