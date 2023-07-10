America's enemies all now know the U.S. is low on some munitions – because of what Joe Biden has sent to Ukraine.

They learned that from Biden himself, who made the confession about the critical strategic detail during a television interview.

In the statement made to an interviewer over the weekend, Biden admitted, "The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition. The ammunition that they used to call them 155 mm weapons. This is a war relating to munitions, and they are running out of that ammunition and we're low on it."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: 5 more little-known facts about the Declaration of Independence

He continued, "And so what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to, not permanently, but to allow for in this transition period where we have more 155 weapons, these shells for the Ukrainians, to provide them with something that has a very low dud rate. It's about — I think it's 1.50, which is the least likely to be blown."

The Washington Examiner reported that Biden's disclosure to the world of details about America's weakness left many shocked.

In this interview is a stunning admission from Biden, something I've been warning about for over a year: He says the Ukrainians are running low on 155mm artillery shells, and so are we. The Ukraine war is a massive drain on our national security. https://t.co/2D1bKuAgHZ — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 9, 2023

Would the U.S. win a major war if one broke out now? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 10% (4 Votes) 90% (38 Votes)

Joe Biden broadcasting to the world that the US is low on 155mm shells. Moron. Does Biden not care that our adversaries in China are listening? https://t.co/X8M9k617CU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2023

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, said, "In this interview is a stunning admission from Biden, something I've been warning about for over a year: He says the Ukrainians are running low on 155mm artillery shells, and so are we."

The reaction from commentator Steve Guest was blunt: "Moron. Does Biden not care that our adversaries in China are listening?"

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The comments confirmed, according to some responses, that Biden's decision to make America an active participant in Ukraine, which Russia invaded last year, means Biden is harming national security.

The Examiner reported, "The Department of Defense has previously said the U.S. will not go below 'readiness levels' in its assistance to Ukraine but also has said the U.S. is 'in it for the long haul' when it comes to helping Ukraine in the war."

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said late last year, "We're not going to dip below our readiness levels, and we continue to assess our readiness levels with each, whether it's a presidential drawdown package or security assistance that we announce. Our goal is to make sure that we are setting up Ukraine for this enduring war that Russia started in February. And we're in it for the long haul."

"Biden just admitted we’re low on artillery ammunition. We cannot be sending any more to Ukraine. America comes first," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., added.

Biden also is intending to provide the controversal cluster bombs to Ukraine, even though a spokeswoman for his own White House earlier said using those weapons would be a war crime.

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!