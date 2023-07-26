Bill proposed to cut off reparations-paying states from federal bailouts

Reparations payments to minorities remains one of the major liberal ideologies that is being pursued in leftist enclaves around the nation, from cities to counties to states, despite the fact any "injuries" for which compensation might be sought happened 150 or 200 years ago.

Now GOP members in Congress want to make sure those local governments know if they decide to go ahead with those payments, they're on their own.

Activists, in fact, have staged protests and created confrontations recently in which they are demanding millions of dollars in payments – per person – from taxpayers.

Now, in an interview with John Solomon Reports, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, explained his plan is to prevent those local governments from demanding "bailouts" from the feds.

"This is something that needs to be done because these states want to give reparations on the basis of skin color and slavery — something that happened 160 or 170 years ago," he said in the interview.

"They're going to expect the federal government to bail them out."

His plan is the "No Bailouts for Reparations Act" and was introduced last month. It now has 13 co-sponsors.

He's aiming for a House floor vote now – and admits that the Democrat majority in the Senate isn't likely to like the idea.

"I'm hoping that we can get to a floor vote in the House," he told Solomon. "But I'm not under the illusion that this thing would pass in the U.S. Senate, nor would it be signed into law by President Biden. But this is something that absolutely needs to be passed."

He cited the current crisis developing in California regarding the issue. That state, he said, is losing residents "in droves."

"Because they're driving businesses out of there with tax rates that are really over the top or with regulatory bureaucracy and political correctness and wokeness," he explained. The reality is people in California have no desire to pay for reparations programs on top of the already-high tax burden.

"If they're going to pay billions and billions of dollars, to people on the basis – calling it slave reparations – if this bill will go through, it will deny California or any other entity, a city, a county or a state to be reimbursed by the American taxpayer for those payments," he explained.

